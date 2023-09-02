× Expand Folk Pottery Show & Arts Festival

The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia presents the 15th annual Folk Pottery Show & Arts Festival Saturday, September 2. It will be held on the grounds of the Sautee Nacoochee Center (SNC) from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., where the museum is located. Admission is free for visitors, children, and families to the festival, the Folk Pottery Museum and other areas.

Northeast Georgia folk potters will be set-up in the Historic Gym where festival goers may talk with them and enjoy the fascinating pottery that they create and sell. Visitors will be able to cast their vote for their favorite piece made by a local folk potter. Heritage art vendors will display and sell their wares on the lawn of the SNC campus. Also, visitors can participate in the festival’s fundraising raffle to win pieces created by festival artists. Festival goers are encouraged to visit the Museum where live potting demonstrations will be done throughout the day.

Roger Corn: Folk Art Pottery is the featured exhibition in the Folk Pottery Museum. It highlights the colorful and unusual works of Roger Corn of Lula, GA. Additionally, the Heritage Site and the Cultural Center, located on the SNC campus, will welcome visitors. The Heritage Site features a restored slave cabin from the northeast Georgia mountains and a blacksmith shop built on site. Both will be staffed, with a blacksmith demonstrating on an open forge.

2In the Cultural Center, festival goers may visit the local history museum and two gallery shops, which feature the work of artists in a variety of media who live within fifty miles. The gallery shops will present the Mixed Media Masterpieces show. Paintings by three award-winning plein air artists will be on display and available for sale. Local musicians will gather for an old-time music jam on the Outdoor Stage. Food vendors will be on campus with concessions available for purchase. The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia is located at 283 Highway 255 North, ¼ mile north of the intersection with Georgia Highway 17, and four miles southeast of Alpine Helen. For more information visit www.folkpotterymuseum.com or call 706-878-3300.

The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia is a property of the Sautee Nacoochee Community Association, a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. Events at the Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia are supported, in part, by the Swanson Family Foundation. To learn more, visit www.snca.org.