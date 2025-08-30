× Expand Courtesy Folk Pottery Museum

Come join us at the Folk Pottery & Arts Festival in Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia, August 30, 2025, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.!

Over 55 Artists! Folk potters, studio potters, woodworkers, painters, jewelry artists, glass artists, and much more.

Demonstrations! Pottery, blacksmithing, and folklife living history.

Food Trucks! Four food trucks on site with scrumptious options for lunch or snacks.

Live Music! Local musicians will gather for an old-time music jam on the outdoor stage.

Raffle! Participate in a raffle of over 30 items of artwork from our artists.

Museums & Art Galleries! The entire SNC campus will be open to visitors, and admission is always FREE.

Enjoy the Folk Pottery Museum, Gallery Shops, and the Heritage Site!