Join us for the Fly In Festival, a bluegrass, old-time, and acoustic music festival held the last full weekend of July at the Robert Newlon Airpark & Campground in Huntington, West Virginia.

Get your tickets now for one of the most unique festival experiences you’ll ever attend! Only $80/person for three days of music featuring The Davisson Brothers Band & Johnny Staats, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Lonesome River Band, Junior Sisk, Kenny and Amanda Smith, The Bing Brothers Band featuring Jake Krack, Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass, Don Rigsby, The State Birds, The Kelly & Julie Davis Band & many more.

The weekend is packed with other fun and exciting activities including aviation, skydiving, kayaking, camping, campground jamming, and great food.

Airport IDENTIFIER — I41

AIR TRAFFIC ADVISORY CTAF — 122.9

HUNTINGTON APPROACH — 119.75