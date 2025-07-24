Fly In Festival
to
Robert Newlon Airpark 6090 Kyle Lane, Huntington, West Virginia 25702
Courtesy Fly In Festival
Join us for the Fly In Festival, a bluegrass, old-time, and acoustic music festival held the last full weekend of July at the Robert Newlon Airpark & Campground in Huntington, West Virginia.
Get your tickets now for one of the most unique festival experiences you’ll ever attend! Only $80/person for three days of music featuring The Davisson Brothers Band & Johnny Staats, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Lonesome River Band, Junior Sisk, Kenny and Amanda Smith, The Bing Brothers Band featuring Jake Krack, Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass, Don Rigsby, The State Birds, The Kelly & Julie Davis Band & many more.
The weekend is packed with other fun and exciting activities including aviation, skydiving, kayaking, camping, campground jamming, and great food.
Airport IDENTIFIER — I41
AIR TRAFFIC ADVISORY CTAF — 122.9
HUNTINGTON APPROACH — 119.75