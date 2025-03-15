‘Flower Power’ Re-Envisioned in Current Exhibit at the Upcountry History Museum

× Expand Photo Provided By UHM “Beautification – The Environmental Legacy of Lady Bird Johnson” is an original exhibition presenting the story of this former First Lady of the United States and featuring memorabilia from the LBJ Presidential Library, including Mrs. Johnson’s Inaugural Ball dresses, designer outfits for White House functions, and mementos from her efforts to pioneer the landmark Highway Beautification Act of 1965.

Say “Flower Power” and many people immediately flash back to 1960s-70s America and a focus on peace and love. But add in the efforts of a First Lady of the United States to effect environmental change in the same time period and the power of flowers grows into its own movement.

“Beautification: The Environmental Legacy of Lady Bird Johnson,” the newest exhibition at the Upcountry History Museum – Greenville County offers visitors a first-hand look at how Lady Bird Johnson helped reimagine the country’s highways and byways and used her own power as First Lady to pioneer the landmark Highway Beautification Act of 1965.

This original exhibition presents a comprehensive story of Mrs. Johnson’s life from childhood to marriage to life as wife of Lyndon B. Johnson, the 36th U.S. President, to her years in the White House and beyond. Visitors will be immersed in various aspects of her advocacy for environmental conservation and the wildflowers that brighten America’s landscapes.

With memorabilia on loan from the LBJ Presidential Library & Museum and the Johnson daughters, Lynda Bird Johnson Robb and Luci Baines Johnson, this exhibition showcases items from Mrs. Johnson’s many experiences along the way. Included are images from Whistle Stop campaign tours, gowns from White House galas, mementos from beautification projects, as well as letters, photographs, and other artifacts that help give more context to Mrs. Johnson’s education, family, campaign efforts, acumen as a businesswoman, and leadership in education and environmental conservation.

“Beautification: The Environmental Legacy of Lady Bird Johnson” was curated and produced by the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin, Texas. It will be on display from through September 7, 2025.

The Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 1:00-5:00 p.m.; closed Monday.