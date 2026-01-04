Flower & Food Festival

to

Pigeon Forge, TN Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

At Dollywood's Flower and Food Festival, Spring splendor blooms around every corner. Celebrate the beauty of the season amongst larger-than-life mosaicultures and half a million vibrant flowers. Awaken your tastebuds with mouthwatering, festival-exclusive fresh flavors. Soak in the spirit of song and story at engaging new shows. Dance and play in a rainbow wonderland under Umbrella Sky, a dazzling art installation that dapples Dollywood in a kaleidoscope of color. Feel Dollywood burst to life from April 18 - June 7, 2026, at the Flower and Food Festival!

Info

Pigeon Forge, TN Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
800-365-5996
to
Google Calendar - Flower & Food Festival - 2026-04-18 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Flower & Food Festival - 2026-04-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Flower & Food Festival - 2026-04-18 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Flower & Food Festival - 2026-04-18 00:00:00 ical