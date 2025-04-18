× Expand Dollywood

April 18 - June 8, 2025

Experience the splendor of springtime in the Smokies. Blooming to life in spectacular color, Dollywood's Flower & Food Festival celebrates the beautiful blossoms and fresh flavors of the season with larger-than-life Mosaicultures, unique foods, and stage shows! Capture picture-perfect moments under our signature Umbrella Sky and hear inspiring sounds of springtime as live music fills the air. Celebrate spring with all your senses.