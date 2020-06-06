× Expand C Jernigan Experience the thrill of live storytelling!

The Flatwater Tales Storytelling Festival, sponsored by the 3 Rotary clubs in Oak Ridge, presents the magic of live storytelling with three performances by three world-class tellers: Andy Offutt Irwin, Bil Lepp, and Kim Weitkamp. They will share different stories at each show. The performances are from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Family Show), from 2 to 5 p.m., and 7 to 10 p.m.

Their mesmerizing performances bring people together to share the magic of this time-honored, increasingly popular art form. The third annual event will be held at the Historic Grove Theatre in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.