× Expand Courtesy Flatwater Tales Storytelling Festival

Flatwater Tales is More than Performance

Get ready for the 2025 Flatwater Tales Storytelling Festival! This June 6-7, experience the magic of live storytelling with three incredible voices: Bil Lepp, a Flatwater Festival veteran; The Rev. Robert Jones, returning from Detroit; and a new voice to the festival, Anne Shimojima, from Chicago. Flatwater Tales proudly presents performances by acclaimed storytellers to our community. Every culture has its own stories or narratives that are shared for entertainment, education, cultural preservation, or reflecting cultural values. These Flatwater Tales performances help to bring our community together, introduce others to Oak Ridge, TN, and support local economic activity.

The Mission of the Flatwater Tales, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is:

✦ To make Flatwater Tales one of the premier storytelling festivals in the country.

✦ To be an ongoing service project of the three Oak Ridge Rotary Clubs.

✦ To raise Oak Ridge’s profile and support economic development.

✦ To collaborate with other community organizations.