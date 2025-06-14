Flame Azalea Festival

Robbinsville High School 301 Sweetwater Road, Robbinsville, North Carolina 28771

The annual Flame Azalea Festival is a family-friendly, jam-packed day of arts, crafts, live music, food, and more.

Watch Cherokee demonstrations, take in the Antique Tractor Show, and keep the kids busy with a myriad of outdoor and educational activities.

Admission is free, though donations to Graham County Fire & Rescue are appreciated.

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
