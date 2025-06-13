Flags for Fathers Weekend
Mt. Nebo, WV 278 Summersville Lake Rd, West Virginia 26679
Combining two of the greatest holidays of all time - Flag Day and Father's Day! Bring your family camping this weekend to honor and celebrate our awesome Dad's and our awesome US flag! We're going to celebrate with free flags, photos with Dad and family at the Lighthouse, food trucks, music, and we'll see what else we can drum up! Book your reservation now for June 13th through the 15th!
