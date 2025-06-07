First Saturdays at Sky Meadows

× Expand Sky Meadows staff/volunteer Settle's Kettle

Join us on the first Saturday of the month to experience the sights, smells, sounds and tastes of history at Sky Meadows.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stop by the Explorer Outpost table at Boston Mill Road Trail near the Park Office where we'll have a table of discovery items for you to see and explore, and other self-guided activities for you to continue exploring the plants, animals and history of farming at Sky Meadows State Park.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tour historic Mount Bleak House. Discover the many stories and families of this 1840s house and how they shaped the history of Sky Meadows. Feel a part of their journey as you enjoy opportunities to view each room on a guided tour. Tours begin each 30 minutes from the front porch of Mount Bleak.

Noon to 3 p.m. Follow your nose to The Settle's Kettle in the Log Cabin to see what is cooking on the hearth. Explore history through food and how it connects us to past generations. Explore farming practices of Virginians in the Crooked Run Valley and the influences of cooking traditions. Learn about the cooking methods of early European settlers and the African people who were enslaved here and were a part of life on this historic farm.

Noon to 3 p.m. Stop by The Farmer's Forge located behind the Dairy Barn in the Historic Area. See where members of the Blacksmiths' Guild of the Potomac fashion iron into helpful tools and kitchen items used around the farm. To learn more about the guild visit their website.

Explorer Outpost and Mount Bleak House Tours are subject to volunteer or docent availability.

Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes. $10

Extra fee: No.

Registration required: No.

Children welcome: Yes.

Phone: 540-592-3556

Email Address: SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov