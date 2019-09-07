First Saturday Programs

Come explore the sights, smells, and sounds of Sky Meadows State Park in the Historic Area the first Saturday of each month. Enjoy tasty treats made with 19th century cooking methods, watch blacksmiths from the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac forge iron into farm tools, and visit with volunteers in the Kitchen Garden. Also, stop by the Friends of Sky Meadows Farm Market for preserved products, seasonal produce from the Kitchen Garden, and eggs from the park’s flock of Barred Rock hens.

$10/car park entrance fee