First Day Hikes at Sky Meadows

Sunrise at Sky Meadows

Historic Area

While the American tradition of celebrating the New Year occurs at midnight on New Year's Eve, other cultures celebrate by enjoying the sunrise on New Year's Day. As part of the continuing American experience of sharing our vast cultural traditions, we will open our main gates (on Edmonds Lane) at 5:30 a.m. Enjoy your own hike from the Backcountry Trailhead to view the sunrise at one of the overlooks on the Piedmont Overlook Trail, South Ridge Trail or Ambassador Whitehouse Trail.

Hike for Monarch Habitat: At 10:00 a.m. join our rangers at the Log Cabin in the Historic Area for a hike along our pollinator meadows. Explore these unique wildflower habitats and have the opportunity to toss milkweed seed balls in designated areas to help reinvigorate this critical habitat for Monarch butterflies next summer. Dress in layers, wear comfortable shoes and bring water for the hike. Approximate length of this family-friendly hike is 1.8 miles on easy trails with an overall elevation change of 190 ft.

"Auld Lang Syne" Hike: At 1:00 p.m. join our rangers at the Log Cabin for an intermediate hike along Boston Mill Road, up the Gap Run Trail and down the Piedmont Overlook Trail. We will take in the long-range rolling mountain views of the Crooked Run Valley that reminded Sir Robert Hadow, the owner of Skye Farm from 1940-1944, of the Isle of Skye in Scotland. Dress in layers, wear comfortable shoes and bring water for the hike. Approximate length of this intermediate hike is 2 miles on moderate trails with elevation gain.

Leashed pets are welcomed on all hikes.

Picnic Area, Lost Mountain and Turner Pond areas will open at 8 a.m.

Free - parking fees waived on New Year's Day.