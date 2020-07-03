Fireworks on Lake Glenville “Majesty Over Water!”

Presented by the Friends of Lake Glenville This event is in celebration of our nation’s birthday on the 4th of July week. This tradition started more than a decade ago, when Stuart Hall and friends produced a remarkable show, with a very small budget, from a barge near Buck Knob Island.

The show will again be based at The Point at Glenville Lake subdivision across the lake from Hattler Realty on Highway 107 N. There is always a large audience on boats that enjoy the fireworks from the water. The Friends of Lake Glenville is responsible for the organization and financing of this signature event and rely exclusively on private contributions.

The show is scheduled to commence at dusk.