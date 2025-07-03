Fireworks Extravaganza on The Green

× Expand Courtesy The Village Green

Come one! Come all! Join us at The Village Green for our annual Fireworks Extravaganza held on Thursday, July 3, 2025! This is a FREE community event, open to the public!

The event will feature live music from the Caribbean Cowboys, local food and beverage vendors, and an extraordinary fireworks show at dark!

Attendees are welcome to bring their own picnics, coolers, lawn chairs, and blankets. Due to the nature and size of this event, personal tents or awnings and dogs will not be allowed. This event is held rain or shine.

Admission is free; however, donations are encouraged to help keep this beloved tradition thriving for years to come. The Village Green believes it is important to preserve this patriotic tradition for the Cashiers community. The Village Green is a 501c3 nonprofit park system that receives zero funding from the state of North Carolina, the Federal Park System, or Jackson County. We rely solely on private contributions to keep the Heart of Cashiers community events alive and continue bringing over 270 days of free events to Cashiers.

We look forward to celebrating the Fourth of July with our amazing community!

***A portion of Frank Allen Road will be closed to thru traffic from 6-10:30 PM for Fireworks Safety purposes. Please avoid parking at the Rec Center, the Boys and Girls Club, and on the side of Frank Allen Road. If parking in the Library or Post Office parking lots, vehicles cannot leave until Frank Allen Road reopens.***