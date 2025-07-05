× Expand Courtesy Summersville Lake Retreat and Lighthouse

Join us for Fireworks at the Lighthouse on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at dark with music and food trucks beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Come camp with us to celebrate Independence Day. Watch the fireworks on Saturday night right from the comfort of your camp chair. For a special view that you won’t forget, you can sign up for a Lighthouse tour and view the fireworks from the top of the lighthouse!

The Summersville Lake Lighthouse is one of the coolest attractions – the only working lighthouse in West Virginia! Thousands of people climb to the top every year and enjoy the view for miles. Take a tour and you will hear her unique story and other interesting facts about the lake and the area.