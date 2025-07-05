Fireworks at the Lighthouse
Mt. Nebo, WV 278 Summersville Lake Rd, West Virginia 26679
Courtesy Summersville Lake Retreat and Lighthouse
Join us for Fireworks at the Lighthouse on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at dark with music and food trucks beginning at 5:00 p.m.
Come camp with us to celebrate Independence Day. Watch the fireworks on Saturday night right from the comfort of your camp chair. For a special view that you won’t forget, you can sign up for a Lighthouse tour and view the fireworks from the top of the lighthouse!
The Summersville Lake Lighthouse is one of the coolest attractions – the only working lighthouse in West Virginia! Thousands of people climb to the top every year and enjoy the view for miles. Take a tour and you will hear her unique story and other interesting facts about the lake and the area.