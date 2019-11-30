Fireside Sale at John C. Campbell Folk School

John C Campbell Folk School 1 Folk School Road, Brasstown, North Carolina 28902

Saturday, November 30, 2019 10–5 p.m.

Stroll through the beautifully decorated Keith House and

shop for holiday gifts made by local and regional artists.

More treasures await in the Music Studio and Dining Hall,

and don’t miss the Craft Shop’s annual sale! Free admission.

folkschool.org Contact: 828-837-2775

Info
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Vacation & Holiday
