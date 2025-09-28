Fire & Ice Chili Cook Off & Craft Beer Festival

× Expand Courtesy Fannin County Chamber of Commerce

Come be part of the Fire & Ice Chili Cook Off and Craft Beer Festival in Downtown Blue Ridge – a wonderful family-friendly affair! Warm up with the cozy goodness of chili made by local chefs, then set out on a frosty adventure, hunting for enchanting ice sculptures as you explore our charming shops.

The Fire & Ice Chili Cook Off and Craft Beer Festival takes place on February 14, 2026 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the 790 Block of East Main St. and the Downtown City Park. Gates will open up at 11 a.m. and start selling tickets. Chili tasting will start at 12 p.m.

Admission to the festival is FREE. Tasting cards are available for $10 for those wishing to sample chili and vote for the Peoples' Choice Award winner.

Warm Up at the Chili Cook Off

Ignite your taste buds with a fiery journey at the Chili Cook Off! Let the warmth of the chili spice up your afternoon as you sample a variety of mouthwatering chili creations crafted by local groups, civic organizations, and professional chefs. Then, pick your favorite chili and cast your vote for the "People's Choice" award.

Craving more? The festival boasts a variety of food vendors ready to satisfy your hunger, and there are plenty of restaurants in Downtown Blue Ridge for you to discover and enjoy.

Admire Ice Sculptures

Step into a winter wonderland as you admire the enchanting ice sculptures featured at the festival. This year’s designs are a surprise but, previous years designs include a majestic horse, a proud rooster, a magical unicorn, a delicate vase of flowers, and a fish leaping out of the water. Don’t miss the live ice carvings by the talented artists from Ice Mill Studios!

Enjoy Family-Friendly Entertainment

Let live music guide your steps as you walk around the festival, savoring chili samples and enjoying the different ice sculptures. Kids will love having their faces transformed into colorful characters with face painting, while a mesmerizing fire dancer adds an extra layer of excitement to the festivities.

Sip and Delight in Local Craft Beer, Cider & Wine

Explore a diverse selection of local craft beers at the Fire & Ice Chili Cook Off. The beer garden will feature popular brews including the aromatic hoppy notes of IPAs and rich velvety profiles of stouts, ensuring there's a drink to delight every palate. There will also be hard cider and wine available.