Fire and Ice Chili Cook Off Festival

10th Annual Fire & Ice Chili Cook Off February 15, 2020 11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 790 Block of East Main St & Downtown City Park. Cook-Off will happen come rain, snow or shine so see you on Saturday. Mark your calendars for live music, ice sculptures and amazing chili! Buy a $10 Tasting Card to sample the competition and vote for the People™s Choice Award. Featuring Live Music and entertainment from the Blue Ridge Community Theater actors. An amazing display of individual and unique ice sculptures from the award winning, National Ice Carving Champion Rock on Ice including several ice carving demonstrations.