Find Music/ Event: Fiddler’s Grove Old Time Fiddler’s & Bluegrass Festival Events Fiddler’s Grove Old Time Fiddler’s & Bluegrass Festival

Since 1924, Fiddler’s Grove has enjoyed a long tradition of preserving old time and bluegrass music, and passing the legacy on to future generations. The beginning of this preservation was Started in 1924 by the current director’s great grandfather, H. P. Van Hoy, a teacher and fiddler, as the Union Grove Fiddlers Convention. This convention was held every year until 1969 at the Union Grove School. The Ole Time Fiddler’s & Bluegrass Festival was Founded in 1970 by Harper A. Van Hoy, also a fiddler, to continue the preservation of traditional old time and bluegrass music in a family atmosphere. The combined performances of the two generations extends from 1924 to the present day in this festival held annually on Memorial Day weekend at Fiddler’s Grove Campground in Union Grove, North Carolina.