Film Fest Knox
to
Downtown Knoxville 301 S Gay St, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902
Launched in 2023, FILM FEST KNOX is an annual event held every fall in downtown Knoxville, with screenings hosted at the Regal Riviera. In addition to three full days of film programming, FILM FEST KNOX features regional and local filmmaking competitions, workshops, and social events. Join us November 6-9, 2025.
VIP Festival Pass – $275
Pass includes:
- Cocktail Hour with Darren Hughes, Artistic Director of Film Fest Knox, Thursday, November 6
- Elev8or Live Pitch, Thursday, November 6
- Opening Night Film, Friday, November 7
- Opening VIP Party, Friday, November 7
- Access to all films
- Access to all panels
- White Glove Service – personal assistance with pre-selecting films and panels in advance
- Gift box including Film Fest Knox T-shirt voucher
- Access to VIP tent outside of Regal Riviera
- Closing Party, Sunday, November 9, includes two drink tickets
- Includes $25 gift certificate to Scruffy City establishments
All Festival Pass – $100
Pass includes:
- Elev8or Live Pitch, Thursday, November 6
- Opening Night Film, Friday, November 7
- Access to all films
- Access to all panels
- Closing Party, Sunday, November 9
- Film Fest Knox T-shirt
Info
Downtown Knoxville 301 S Gay St, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902
Festivals & Fairs, Film