Launched in 2023, FILM FEST KNOX is an annual event held every fall in downtown Knoxville, with screenings hosted at the Regal Riviera. In addition to three full days of film programming, FILM FEST KNOX features regional and local filmmaking competitions, workshops, and social events. Join us November 6-9, 2025.

VIP Festival Pass – $275

Pass includes:

Cocktail Hour with Darren Hughes, Artistic Director of Film Fest Knox, Thursday, November 6

Opening VIP Party, Friday, November 7

White Glove Service – personal assistance with pre-selecting films and panels in advance

Gift box including Film Fest Knox T-shirt voucher

Access to VIP tent outside of Regal Riviera

Closing Party, Sunday, November 9, includes two drink tickets

Includes $25 gift certificate to Scruffy City establishments

All Festival Pass – $100

Pass includes:

Film Fest Knox T-shirt

