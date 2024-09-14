× Expand Fiddles and Fifths

Fiddles & Fifths Is Back and It’s FREE!

Yes, it’s true, Fiddles & Fifths: Bluegrass & Bourbon Festival is returning on Saturday, September 13, 2025, and this year we're thrilled to announce a special partnership with Bright Box to make it even better. The best part? It’s completely free to attend!

The fun kicks off at 1 PM with our fan-favorite Distillers Area, where you can sample and purchase a wide variety of Virginia-based bourbons. Stay tuned as we get closer to the event for a full list of participating distillers!

Then, starting at 2 PM, the music takes the spotlight with a stacked lineup:

The Bridge City Sinners

Brennan Edwards & The Monday Blues

Reno & Dunlap Bluegrasss

And by popular demand, bourbon tastings are back! Ticket info will be released soon, keep an eye out.

Mark your calendars, bring your friends, and get ready for an unforgettable day of music, whiskey, and community in the heart of Old Town Winchester.