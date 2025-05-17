× Expand Sautee Nacoochee Center

We put the festive in festival. When you have a culture as rich as ours, it’s easy to find reasons to celebrate it. Some festivals are ours alone, and some we partner with other Northeast Georgia destinations to give you a true Appalachian experience. Join us for WinterFest Arts Tour, the Fiber Festival, or the Folk Pottery and Arts Festival.

In May, we weave a little fiber arts magic in the mountains. An annual event, Fiber Festival in the Valley kicks off with a series of fiber arts classes on Friday. The two-day festival follows, featuring artisans in all types of fiber arts, fiber-bearing animals, shopping, food, and other activities.