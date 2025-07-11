× Expand Courtesy Festival on the Square

Each Summer, the 2nd weekend of July, CCHAC hosts the Festival on the Square beginning with a Friday night street dance, and continuing Saturday and Sunday with artist displays, music, and food. Our festival typically features over 80 local and out-of-state artists with their original creations for sale. The festival has become a town tradition that brings free entertainment and arts to the lawns of the Courthouse, which is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.

This year's Festival will start with our traditional Friday Night Street Dance on July 11, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. The two-day Art Festival will take place July 12, 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., and July 13, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

These vendor creations bring the crowds. Along with our sponsors, dedicated volunteers and staff, and fantastic entertainment all three days, we are able to bring another year of educational, fun and unique programs to our community.

Stay tuned! The entertainment schedule will be posted as soon as possible. If you would like to be a part of our entertainment, please email Reba Beck at sambeck2@frontier.com.