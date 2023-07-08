Festival on the Square
to
Downtown Hayesville Hayesville, North Carolina 28904
Clay County Historical and Arts Council
The Historic Courthouse Square in downtown Hayesville will host an array of crafters, artists and food. The Festival has become a town tradition that brings free entertainment and arts to the lawns of the Courthouse, which is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.
Visit over 60 artisans and crafters and enjoy food and refreshments while listening to a variety of live musicians.
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family