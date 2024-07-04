× Expand City of Knoxville

Festival on the 4th

Thursday, July 4th, 2024

World's Fair Park 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

The Festival on the 4th delivers a wide variety of family fun including entertainment, activities and treats at the City of Knoxville's 4th of July celebration at the World's Fair Park.

The free festival begins at 5 p.m. and ends at approximately 10 p.m. at the conclusion of the fireworks display. This event is RAIN OR SHINE.

Throughout the day festival goers will be treated to good music, good food, good fun and good times on the Festival and Performance lawns of the World's Fair Park.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Festival Lawn will be filled with fun activities to please kids of all ages such as miniature golf with Holes to Go and Paddle Boats in the lake at World's Fair Park.

Join us at 5 p.m. for some live music

The musical finale will be performed, starting at 8 p.m., by the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. They will present the 40th Annual FREE Pilot Flying J Independence Day Concert.

This is a FREE CONCERT - no ticket required!

FIREWORKS start at 9:35 p.m.

FREE PARKING at World's Fair & Blackstock Parking Lots, 11th Street, Locust Street, Walnut Street, State Street & Market Square Garages and ADA Parking will be available.

NO PETS - NO ALCOHOL

NO PERSONAL TENTS / TENT CANOPIES

RAIN OR SHINE