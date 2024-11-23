× Expand Festival of Trees & Trains

The Festival of Trees and Trains is a ten-day annual holiday fundraiser that supports the historic Paramount Arts Center theater in Ashland, Kentucky. The theater provides an enriching, creative and theatrical outlet for our community.

The Festival features fantastically decorated trees, amazing entertainment, fun children's activities, incredible food, local shopping, and so much more! We hope you will join us for our 40th year in 2024!