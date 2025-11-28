Festival of the Mountain Masters
Village Center Mall 400 Village Center Rd, Harlan, Kentucky 40831
The Festival of the Mountain Masters is an authentic handcraft show that displays the work of local artisans in the Southeast region. Join us November 28-29, 2025, at the Village Center Mall in Harlan, Kentucky!
