Bland County Festival of Leaves

Bland County Fairgrounds Fairground Street, Bland, Virginia 24315

Mark your 2025 calendar for October 11-12, 2025, and don't miss the annual Bland County Festival of Leaves at Bland County Fairgrounds!

Good food, good fun, good times ... fantastic entertainment, shopping opportunities from local venders, kid's activities ... Bland County's Homecoming for everyone with no admission or parking fees. A safe wholesome family experience.

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
