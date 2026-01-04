Join us for the 87th annual Feast of the Ramson, Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Offering take out or indoor seating and the menu will consist of RAMPS, potatoes, brown beans, cornbread, ham and bacon, desserts, Gub's Sassafras Tea (also available for sale) and cold drinks.

Tickets for the dinner are $20. Tickets can be pre-purchased at the Chamber of Commerce or at the door the day of the event.

There will also be an Arts & Craft show featuring a large variety of artisans in the gymnasium area of the newly renovated Richwood Community Center (formerly the Armory). If you are interested in setting up as a vendor, stop by the Chamber and fill out an application or send your request to rwdchamber@frontier.com.

The dinner will run from 10:30am - 3pm (or until the food runs out)

The Arts & Craft show will run from 10am - 4pm

Once you are finished filling your bellies and shopping the Arts & Craft show, head to Main Street and Oakford Avenue to visit our many shops filled with interesting items. And if Ramps aren’t your thing, we have many wonderful restaurants in town to choose from.