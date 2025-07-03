Come celebrate America’s birthday in America’s coolest small town! We invite you and your family to join our community in celebration. Escape the hustle and bustle and experience the charming allure of small-town America this 4th of July in Fayetteville, West Virginia. Fayetteville’s Heritage Festival and 4th of July Celebration will take place July 3rd and 4th, 2025. This event features fun activities for the whole family, including a 4th of July Parade, fireworks, carnival, live music, and more! One of the highlights of the celebration is the 4th of July Parade, where you will see an explosion of patriotism with decked-out floats. Bring your pet and enter the patriotic pet contest or join in an old-fashioned cake walk. Stroll down our quaint streets, lined with unique shops, local eateries, and friendly faces. Immerse yourself in our rich heritage at the Fayetteville Heritage Festival, where you can enjoy local crafts, delicious food, and exciting games. Dance the night away to live music and join the lively street dance. We will be hosting our 3rd annual hotdog eating contest this year. The festivities will be capped off by a fireworks extravaganza at the Fayetteville Town Park.