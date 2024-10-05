× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers The farm at Sky Meadows State Park

Historic Area

Immerse yourself in the vibrant traditions of local farming, and celebrate the harvest season in the picturesque Crooked Run Valley. This annual event in coordination with Fauquier County Agricultural Development offers a unique opportunity to explore working farms, engage with local farmers, and experience the best of Virginia’s agricultural heritage. At Sky Meadows State Park, enjoy guided tours, wagon rides, live demonstrations, family-friendly activities, and music. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, the Fall Farm Tour promises a day of discovery, connection, and autumnal beauty.

Reservations are not required but encouraged. For more details on participating farms and to register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2024-fauquier-county-fall-farm-tour-tickets-1000877109377 .

$10/car parking fee.