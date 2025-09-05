× Expand Bess Whittington's artwork. Spoonbill Gallery media. Bess Whittington's upcoming show at Spoonbill Gallery, hosting her artist reception on September 5th from 6-9pm.

Bess Whittington’s latest collection MY FATHER'S GARDEN is a deeply personal reflection on a life spent among blooms, branches, and quiet wildlife. Inspired by years of walking through her father’s garden, each work distills the shapes, colors, and light she has known since childhood. Rather than exact likeness, these paintings hold the atmosphere of a place in constant motion: always growing, always changing. Rooted in observation and memory, the collection offers viewers a glimpse into a world where beauty unfolds in its own time.