Father’s Day Blues & Brews

We’ve got you covered for Father’s Day at The Chattanooga Market! Dad will enjoy relaxing to the sounds of local blues musicians on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage. You can treat him to lunch at one of our themed food trucks and a craft beer or two. You can shop for a unique handmade gift for Dad too, with dozens of artists available to you. And, we’ll have fresh cuts of meat, farm cheeses, produce … all the makings for a home cooked dinner later.