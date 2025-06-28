Farmers Market: Red, White & Blue Ridge
to
Blue Ridge Farmers Market 787 Summit Street, City of Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513
×
N/A
Farmers Market Flyer
We’re celebrating the new Farmers Market and Food Truck Alley in downtown Blue Ridge!
Join us for the Farmers Market: Red, White & Blue Ridge Edition event on Saturday, June 28 from 11 AM to 2 PM at the City of Blue Ridge Farmers Market Pavilion.
Ribbon cutting ceremony
Live music
Food trucks
Local farmers & artisans
Kids activities
It’s the perfect way to kick off your Fourth of July weekend — family-friendly, festive, and full of hometown pride.
Info
Blue Ridge Farmers Market 787 Summit Street, City of Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513
Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Markets