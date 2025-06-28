× Expand N/A Farmers Market Flyer

We’re celebrating the new Farmers Market and Food Truck Alley in downtown Blue Ridge!

Join us for the Farmers Market: Red, White & Blue Ridge Edition event on Saturday, June 28 from 11 AM to 2 PM at the City of Blue Ridge Farmers Market Pavilion.

Ribbon cutting ceremony

Live music

Food trucks

Local farmers & artisans

Kids activities

It’s the perfect way to kick off your Fourth of July weekend — family-friendly, festive, and full of hometown pride.