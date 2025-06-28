Farmers Market: Red, White & Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge Farmers Market 787 Summit Street, City of Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513

We’re celebrating the new Farmers Market and Food Truck Alley in downtown Blue Ridge!

Join us for the Farmers Market: Red, White & Blue Ridge Edition event on Saturday, June 28 from 11 AM to 2 PM at the City of Blue Ridge Farmers Market Pavilion.

Ribbon cutting ceremony

Live music

Food trucks

Local farmers & artisans

Kids activities

It’s the perfect way to kick off your Fourth of July weekend — family-friendly, festive, and full of hometown pride.

Info

Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Markets
