Farmer's Forge

Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Blacksmith at work

Historic Area

The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work showing off their skills. Members of The Blacksmiths' Guild of the Potomac have set up shop in the forge, located behind the Dairy Barn in the Historic Area. See them fashion iron into helpful tools and kitchen items used around the farm. Purchase handmade goods made right on site. To learn more about the guild, visit their website at http://www.bgop.org/.

$10/car parking fee.