FARM & FUN TIME FT. JOHN MCEUEN, THE BROTHER BOYS

Birthplace of Country Music Museum 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way, Bristol, Virginia 24201

A very special Radio Bristol Presents Farm & Fun Time featuring John McEuen and The Brother Boys, live from the Birthplace of Country Music Museum!

Farm & Fun Time, the historic Radio Program broadcasting from Downtown Bristol, was a staple to listeners across the Southeast during the 1940s and 1950s on the former WCYB Radio. Radio Bristol breathes new life into the classic program with a fun, energetic show broadcasting live from the Birthplace of Country Music Museum and features music by house band Bill & the Belles. Hosted by Radio Bristol producer and house band-leader Kris Truelsen, Farm & Fun Time is an event the whole family can enjoy live, in the studio or when gathered around their radios.

Birthplace of Country Music Museum 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way, Bristol, Virginia 24201 View Map
