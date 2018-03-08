FARM & FUN TIME FT. BUMPER JACKSONS, ROOCHIE TOOCHIE & THE RAGTIME SHEPHERD KINGS

Radio Bristol presents the Farm and Fun Time variety show, live from the Birthplace of Country Music Museum with the rootsy jazz of Bumper Jacksons and the tin pan alley sound of Roochie Toochie & the Shepherd Kings.
Date: Thursday, March 8, 2018
Time: 7:00 p.m.
(Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Must be in your seat by 6:50 p.m.)
Location: Birthplace of Country Music Museum
Info
Birthplace of Country Music Museum, 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way, Bristol, Virginia 24201
