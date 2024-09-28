Farm Fest 2024
Growing Faith Farms 1590 Russell Gap Rd. , Moravian Falls, North Carolina 28654
Get ready for the third annual Farm Fest at Growing Faith Farms. This year it is even bigger and better than years past and we are moving it out a month to avoid the hot summer heat! You don't want to miss this year's event. Visit www.growingfaithfarms.com for more information or go to our event site at http://growingfaithfarms.com/farm-festival/
