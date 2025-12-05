× Expand Courtesy Downtown Gatlinburg

The Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade ushers in the holiday season Friday, December 5, 2025, ringing in 50 years of family-friendly festive tradition. The award-winning parade will bring a cheerful procession to downtown Gatlinburg with festive floats, joyful marching bands, larger-than-life holiday balloons, and more -- among over 1 million LED twinkling lights featured in Gatlinburg's Winter Magic Celebration.

The Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade will step off at 7:30 p.m. and the Parade route begins at the intersection of Baskins Creek Bypass and East Parkway, travels to Traffic Light No. 3, turns south onto the Parkway and ends at Traffic Light No. 10. The event is free and open to the public. However, the event's popularity encourages paradegoers to arrive early to secure seating and parking.

Can't make it to the parade? Watch live on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Grandstand VIP seating is available for the parade, offering bleacher seating, a commemorative Santa Hat for $50 per ticket, and prime viewing at either traffic light #3 or at the Gatlinburg Convention Center. Tickets for Grandstand seating can be purchased online

Tree Lighting Ceremony: City officials will host a grand illumination ceremony of the Gatlinburg Christmas Tree at 7:25 PM on the Parkway Plaza at Traffic Light #3.