The 49th Annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade will be held on Friday, December 6, 2024. Featuring a star-studded line-up, the parade holds in store a magical display of decorative floats, festive marching bands, holiday balloons, and of course Santa Clause. The parade will illuminate downtown Gatlinburg with holiday cheer among the 1 million twinkling lights lighting up the downtown Parkway during Gatlinburg’s Winter Magic Celebration. The parade route runs through the middle of downtown Gatlinburg.

The Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade will step off at 7:30 p.m. at the Baskins Creek Bypass and process throughout the downtown Parkway, ending at Traffic Light #10. The event is free and open to the public. However, due to the popularity of the event, eventgoers are encouraged to arrive early to secure seating and parking. Grandstand VIP seating tickets are available for the parade, offering bleacher seating and a commemorative Santa Hat.

Tree Lighting Ceremony:

City officials will host a grand illumination ceremony of the Gatlinburg Christmas Tree at 7:25 pm on the Parkway Plaza at Traffic Light #3.

Parade Route:

The Parade route begins at Baskins Creek By-Pass, travels to Traffic Light #3, turns south onto the Parkway, and ends at Traffic Light #10.

Lane Closure Information:

Outbound lane closures will begin approximately at 4:30 p.m. when all U.S. Route 321 traffic will be switched to one lane on the outbound side to make room for float staging. The inbound lane will shut down approximately at 6:50 p.m. All traffic along the parade route will shut down approximately at 7 p.m.

As always we would ask that people be aware of their surroundings and vigilant about personal safety. Officers and EMS will be posted throughout the parade route and available for assistance if needed.

Grandstand Tickets:

The grandstand seats will be in the TV zone (traffic light #3), which is near the beginning of the parade route. Each seat will have a great view of the parade. Seating for the grandstand will begin at 5:30 PM. The parade steps off at 7:30 PM.

You may have one child on your lap without purchasing a ticket for that child, as long as the child is under the age of 5.

No strollers are allowed in grandstand seats, and parking for strollers will not be provided.

We will have two locations of Grandstand Seating available this year. The first location will be in the TV zone (traffic light #3), which is near the beginning of the parade route. The next location is at the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, which will is near the middle of the parade route. Each seat will have a great view of the parade.