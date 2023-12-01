× Expand Gatlinburg, TN

The 48th Annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade will be held on Friday, December 1, 2023. More than 60,000 people come to view the award winning parade featuring lighted floats, marching bands, giant balloons and of course Santa Claus! The parade route runs through the middle of downtown Gatlinburg.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. from Baskins Creek Bypass and East Parkway, a spectacular parade line-up of balloons, floats decorated by local businesses and community groups, and high school marching bands, spans through downtown before ending at traffic light #10. Spectators are encouraged to arrive early on parade day.

Tree Lighting Ceremony:

City officials will host a grand illumination ceremony of the Gatlinburg Christmas Tree at 7:25 pm on the Parkway Plaza at Traffic Light #3.

Parade Route:

The Parade route begins at Baskins Creek By-Pass, travels to Traffic Light #3, turns south onto the Parkway, and ends at Traffic Light #10.

Lane Closure Information:

Outbound lane closures will begin approximately at 4:30 p.m. when all U.S. Route 321 traffic will be switched to one lane on the outbound side to make room for float staging. The inbound lane will shut down approximately at 6:50 p.m. All traffic along the parade route will shut down approximately at 7 p.m.

As always we would ask that people be aware of their surroundings and vigilant about personal safety. Officers and EMS will be posted throughout the parade route and available for assistance if needed.

The grandstand seats will be in the TV zone (traffic light #3), which is near the beginning of the parade route. Each seat will have a great view of the parade.