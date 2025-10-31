"Fangtastic" Halloween at the Fairgrounds
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546
Join the City of Hiawassee for Trick or Treating fun at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds! Bring your little ghosts & goblins to show off their costumes and get lots of candy from local businesses. It's sure to be a spooktacular time!
Admission is FREE!
Info
