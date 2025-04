× Expand Courtesy Fanboy Expo

Don’t miss Tennessee’s Largest Pop Culture Event, Fanboy Expo, July 11-13, 2025, from the Knoxville Convention Center. Come see why over 30,000 fans have attended our summer events featuring Celebrity Guests, Comic Industry Pros, Cosplay, Vendors, Live Entertainment and much more!

Friday, July 11, 2025 | 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.