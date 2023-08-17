The Family Reunion

× Expand R.L. Johnson Robin McBride, Kwame Onwuachi and Andréa McBride John at the 2022 Family Reunion

This four-day long experience celebrates diversity in the hospitality community, includes enriching programming from some of the industry's top talent. The multi-day event crosses culinary boundaries and combines thought-provoking panel discussions, topical cooking demonstrations, inspiring recreational activities and daily “family” meals where attendees and celebrity participants can interact.