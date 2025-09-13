× Expand Touch the Sky Events Fall Market at the Greenway 2025 - 1

Join us in Cleveland, Tennessee, for the Fall Market at the Greenway September 13-14, 2025!

The Fall Market at the Greenway will include over 150 craft and commercial vendors, food trucks, entertainment on stage, petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, inflatables, trackless train rides, and more! FREE PARKING! FREE ADMISSION!