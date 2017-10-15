Fall Leaf Peeping, through November

Every season, each and every day, offers something new at Chimney Rock. The Park is located in a thermal belt that’s protected by the higher mountains, so it’s warmer early in the spring and later in fall. Depending on the weather, the leaf color display can last well into November. If you’ve missed seeing the riot of color at the higher elevations, you may just be able to catch it here. A nip in the air generally brings clear blue autumn skies for a great backdrop.