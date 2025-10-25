Fall Habitat Detectives

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144

Oct. 25, 2025. 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Take a fall walk of exploration with two Virginia Master Naturalists in this third of a series of seasonal walks planned for children. Use your five senses to find clues to how various organisms – plants, animals, and more – work together to survive in this forest community. Recommended age 7 - 11, with parents, of course. This guided three-tenths of a mile gentle walk will meet at the Sensory Explorers’ Trail in the picnic area and will last approximately one hour.

Registration is highly encouraged. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fall-habitat-detectives-tickets-1317663098799?aff=oddtdtcreator

For more information on the Virginia Master Naturalists please visit their website.

Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes. $10

Extra fee: No.

Registration required: No.

Children welcome: Yes.

Phone: 540-592-3556

Email Address: SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov

The Sensory Explorers' Trail is open for self-guided walks daily for people of all ages and has adaptations for the blind and visually impaired. To learn more about this feature visit our website.

Info

Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
