Saturday, September 27, 2025 10:00am-5:00pm

Sunday, September 28, 2025 12:00-5:00pm

Admission is $5, with those under 12 admitted free.

The farmstead bustles with activity as Exchange Place celebrates pioneer arts and crafts and the harvest season with its 52nd Fall Folk Arts Festival. The event features artisans demonstrating and selling a wide array of traditional folk arts, along with vendors selling autumn plants and seasonal crafts. The Festival also offers old-time music, food, and children’s activities, as well as demonstrations of fall activities on a 19th century farm, such as sorghum making, gourd crafting, blacksmithing, and open hearth cooking.