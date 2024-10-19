× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Fall colors at Sky Meadows

Historic Area

Experience the magic of autumn with the Fall Foliage Festival at Sky Meadows State Park! Nestled in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the park offers the perfect backdrop for celebrating the stunning colors of the season. Enjoy breathtaking views of the changing leaves, wagon rides, and scenic hikes through vibrant forests. The festival features family-fun activities, community partners, live music, and delicious fall treats, making it a delightful event for all ages. Come and embrace the beauty of fall, connect with nature, and create lasting memories.

For up-to-date foliage information follow our online Foliage Report at https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/foliage-report .

$10/car parking fee.